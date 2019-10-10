Fundraiser to support Knoxville woman with Prader-Willi Syndrome

A fundraiser has been created in order to help Macey, a 27-year-old who is suffering from Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

PWS causes individuals to constantly feel hungry, suffer from tooth decay along with other physical and mental setbacks.

Macey has to have all of her teeth removed because they are starting to decay at the gum line.

She will be undergoing implant surgery rather than getting dentures because that is what is necessary for her case.

She has already had two dental surgeries prior which resulted in 16 teeth removed. However, now the rest of her teeth are decaying so she must undergo the implant.

