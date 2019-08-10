Funeral arrangements announced for Debra Johnson after she was murdered in her home

Funeral arrangements for TDOC Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson have been finalized and announced.

Johnson was murdered and sexually assaulted in her home Wednesday. Her murderer is believed to be escaped inmate, Curtis Watson. Watson had gained "trustee" status before his escape Wednesday. TBI agents say he was allowed to operate the tractor he left on.

According to an affidavit from the State of Tennessee, Johnson died of strangulation and has been sexually assaulted, according to a report from WTVF.

Johnson served for 38 years and started her career as a correctional officer.

Funeral Arraignments

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Visitation: 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

15th Avenue Baptist Church

1203 9th Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37208

Friday, August 16, 2019

Visitation: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Funeral Service: 12:00 pm

The Temple Church

3810 Kings Lane

Nashville, TN 37218

