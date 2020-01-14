Funeral arrangements set for Pigeon Forge stabbing victim

The victim in a fatal stabbing outside a Pigeon Forge diner will be laid to rest this week.

Savannah Burford was murdered outside the Sunliner Diner on Jan. 8 when she was leaving work. Her attacker Gabe Turcious was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1 million.

Savannah's brother Jared Burford spoke to WVLT and said his sister was a gifted young woman with so much to offer the world.

Savannah's visitation service will be held on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. with a funeral following at 6 p.m. at the Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour. The funeral home is located at 122 Peacock Court.

Savannah's family said the public is invited to attend the service.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

