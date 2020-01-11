Funeral arrangements set for Bell County fire victims

On Tuesday, the Bell County community will say goodbye to the grandmother and her three grandchildren killed in a fire.

It will mark one week since investigators found Beulah Mullins, 59, Sierra Posey, 12, Cynthia Posey, 11, and Shawn Posey, 8 all dead in the ruins of what they once called home.

Investigators have not released what might have caused the fire.

Visitation is January 14th beginning at 4 p.m., with the funeral following at 7 p.m. All services will be held at Bell Central School Center.

For those who would like to donate to help the family, you can do so by calling the school or Brooks Durham Funeral Home.

