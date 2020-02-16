Funeral expenses for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik expected to be covered

Caughman Harman Funeral Home in South Carolina has said it will cover the costs for the funeral of Faye Swetlik.

"Outside the growing memorial in front of the Churchill Heights neighborhood, hundreds of community members came through to drop off teddy bears or flowers, lit a candle, or pray for the 6-year-old girl. Faye’s parents stood close to the memorial, away from the cameras, but close to those who were grieving with them," said WIS.

Officials said Swetlik was taken from her home by a neighbor whose body was found shortly after hers was located.

The community has set up memorials for the girl to honor her life and pay tribute.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.