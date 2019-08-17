Funeral held in Nashville for murdered TDOC administrator Debra Johnson

A funeral was held in Nashville, Tennessee for the victim of Curtis Watson's murder on Friday, August 16th.

According to WTVF, friends and family gathered to pay their respects to Debra Johnson who was a Tennessee Department of Correction administrator.

Johnson was born in Maury County but grew up in Nashville Tennessee. The 64-year-old was a mother to three, known by many, and loved all over the state.

Investigators say Johnson was killed in her home by escaped inmate Curtis Watson. The home was located on the property of the West Tennessee Penitentiary.

Governor Bill Lee announced during the funeral service that there has been a memorial fund created by state workers in Johnson's honor.

There has been a GoFundMe page created to help her family.

