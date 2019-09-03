Funeral service for teen attacked by pack of dogs set for Friday

The funeral services for the teen who was attacked by 5 dogs on August 23 in South Knox County have been scheduled for Sept. 6 at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.

Adrieanna O'Shea, 19, was attacked by a pack of dogs after returning to a home to pick up her purse on Crescent Drive.

After the attack, O'Shea was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She died a week later.

O'Shea was a Heritage High School graduate who had plans to attend Walters State Community College, according to her obituary. The teen had aspirations of being a history teacher.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Memorial Funeral Home. Deacon Patrick will officiate the service and the burial will follow at Old Piney Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Memorial Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

