Funeral services scheduled for Wisconsin girl killed while waiting to board bus

According to WBAY, a visitation and funeral have been scheduled for a Plainfield girl who was killed Monday morning while waiting to board a school bus.

Maryana Kranz, 6, was hit by a vehicle that came up on the right-hand side of a school bus in Waushara County.

According to Stahl Funeral Home, Kranz's visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Stahl Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20 in Plainfield.

The company's website lists the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Stahl Funeral Home on the same day.

