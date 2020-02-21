How do you say 'Maryville'? The license plate that educates

It happens all the time. You go to a new place, and you mispronounce the name of a city or town.

That happens quite often in Tennessee, with cities like Sevierville, Surgoinsville or Ooltewah.

There's one place that's at the center of some disputes--Maryville.

Located in Blount County, Maryville is the county seat, and often ranks high for health and well being. In fact, the National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked it ninth on a list of safest cities in Tennessee.

With a name like "Maryville," one might think the pronunciation is straightforward and without controversy.

However, locals pronounce it "mur-vul" and people from out of town often pronounce it "merry-ville."

On February 21, WVLT Sports anchor Caleb Noe snapped a picture of the perfect thing to end the dispute--a license plate that says "MURVUL."

This is perfect �� “Murvul” pic.twitter.com/8NPNs6aoTz — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) February 22, 2020

We guess that settles it?

