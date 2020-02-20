Future aqua Vols shine at state meet

As the Vols and Lady Vols have their sights set on the SEC championships this weekend, Tennessee high schoolers took the podium one last time on the UT campus.

"it's really special to me that i can compete in my last state (meet) in this pool and i get to come here next year and keep training in the same pool. i love this facility, it's one of the best in the country, it's just amazing," says Sevier County senior Thomas Horne.

Horne isn't the only Tennessee signee who's plenty familiar with the Allan Jones Aquatic Center. Joseph Jordan of Oakland high adds, "it's pretty encouraging to be able to compete at my last state meet in my future home pool so i take a lot of pride in that and it gives me a lot to look forward to for the next four years."

Jordan has been keeping up with the Vols and Lady Vols and says he's encouraged by the records he's seen come off the board this year.

McCallie senior Will Jackson says, "it's cool to look at some of the times from this year's team and just see how they're all doing what they want to do and swimming their best times and the same with the girls - the girls are making history every week it feels like so it's cool to see them do that."

The trio of incoming in-state Vols may all be from different areas of the state, but all have the same reason for choosing rocky top, they feel comfortable here.

"i saw that they were just a family and i felt comfortable here, more comfortable than I've felt anywhere else."

Jackson adds, "they were always pretty high on my list and then I had my visit here and got to meet the team and the coaches and it was by far my number one choice."

In addition to those three young men, also headed

to UT next season is Carter standout Annie Rimmer. Congrats to all!