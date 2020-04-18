Fyre Festival founder asks for early prison release due to coronavirus

Billy McFarland, the creator of the failed 2017 Fyre Festival requested to be released early from prison and serve the remainder of his six year sentence under "home confinement."

McFarland cited the coronavirus spread in the Ohio prison where he is currently being held as the reason he should be released, according to court documents obtained Thursday by CBS News.

McFarland's request for release was made in a letter sent from his attorneys to Judge Naomi Reic Buchwald of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to the lawyers, they argue that McFarland's "preexisting conditions" make him "particularly vulnerable to catching and suffering from severe or fatal consequences of the virus."

McFarland told his lawyers that he was diagnosed with asthma as a teenager and that he has been informed that he is "on the 'extreme' scale of the allergy spectrum, for issues related to breathing and his cardiovascular system," according to the letter. Attorneys also said he has experienced heart issues since he was in his early 20s.

According to the CDC, moderate to severe asthma is listed as one of the serious underlying medical conditions that may put an individual as a "higher risk" for suffering a severe illness from coronavirus.

Ohio Republican Congressman Bill Johnson describes the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Ohio where McFarland is currently serving out his sentence as a "petri dish, a breeding ground" for the coronavirus.

McFarland also wrote a two-page letter himself, directed toward Judge Buchwald — the same justice who called him a "serial fraudster" as she sentenced him in the fall of 2018. McFarland admitted to defrauding investors out of $26 million for the notorious Fyre Festival and more than $100,000 in a ticket-selling scheme following his arrest.

"It took me longer than it should've, but your message has come through. It'll be a long road, but I can finally report, everything feels right," McFarland wrote in the letter. "I'm living with a level of peace and acceptance that I lost in the events leading up to my arrest. I'm working harder than ever, in furtherance of a mission I truly know is right. I know that by living every day with the dedication of helping those I let down, and by doing it within the rules and regulations, I will slowly but surely continue down the path so I badly needed to regain."

McFarland is not the first public figure to request a compassionate release or home detention amid the coronavirus pandemic. Figures including the former head of the Cali drug cartel and Bernard Madoff have been pleading their cases in recent months.

