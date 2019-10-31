GM recalling 600,000 trucks and SUVs for braking system issue

General Motors is recalling more than 600,000 four-wheel drive trucks and SUVs because a software error could activate the braking system, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, 2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2014-2018 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2015-2020 GMC Yukon models.

GM said 653,370 vehicles worldwide were potentially affected, but no accidents have been reported.

Activation of the braking software is triggered by the failure of a wheel-speed sensor, leading to unintended braking on the opposite wheel. That would cause the vehicle to pull to one side, increasing the risk of a crash. That risk can be eliminated by driving in two-wheel drive mode until the recall repair is made, GM said.

GM will reprogram the vehicles’ software free of charge.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.