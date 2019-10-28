GR8 Spooky Events for this week

1) HEARTHSCARES TOURS 2019

You can join the spirits for a tour of Downtown Knoxville's scariest landmarks. The tours, which last approximately two hours each, will visit the sites of some of Knoxville's best kept secrets.

Tours are given Oct. 17th,18th, 22nd, 24th, 28th, 29th & 30th. Tours will depart promptly at 7:00 pm each evening. So plan to arrive between 6:30 - 6:45 p.m for check in.

2) BOOFest

Each year an average of 50 vendor's set-up creative spell bounding booths to hand out candy and goodies while competing for "The Best Booth" prize and bragging rights.

BOO Fest is a safe alternative to the traditional idea of trick or treating.

The trail along Fred Miller Park transforms into a trick or treat haven each year.

Address: 441 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN 37813

BOOFest will be Oct. 28th from 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm.

3) Dollywood's Harvest Festival

The festival includes thousands of carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns.

In addition, The Great Pumpkin LumiNights is the largest addition ever made to Dollywood's Fall Festival.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights also features new pumpkin-themed food options, entertainment and interactive opportunities for park guests to experience an exciting nightly finale during the best fall festival in the Smokies.

4) 4th Annual Sevier County Sheriff's Office Halloween Spooktacular Block Party

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is offering a free and safe environment for the youth on Halloween night.

The event will be held from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm at the Sevier County Fairgrounds.

5) 1st Annual Gatlinburg SkyBridge Pumpkin Toss

The toss taking place Halloween night at 4 pm will benefit the Sevier County Food Ministry.

The Grand Finale Pumpkin will have 100+ people lined up on the bridge to toss pumpkins at the same time 150 feet in the air on the SkyBridge.

6) Boo on Main

The Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Crossville, Inc. is holding the Boo on Main event on Halloween night.

More than 30 vendors have already signed up for the second Boo on Main Halloween event.

There are an estimated several thousand people supposed to show up.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m.

7) The Haunted Woods 2019

This event will be hosted by The Haunted Woods at Walnut Hill October 28th from 7 pm - 10 pm.

8) First Farragut United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

Come in your favorite costume and enjoy an evening of family fun and games (with a little candy, too)! This is a peanut allergy friendly event. A local food truck will be onsite if you want to grab dinner while enjoying the fun.

The event will be held on October 30th from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at 12733 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.