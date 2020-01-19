GR8 Things to do this week, Jan. 19 - 26

Jan. 20 is a full day of events and this week is no different. Here are eight great things happening around East Tennessee.

1. MLK Skate Day at the Change Center!

If you pay $5 to skate, The University of Tennessee Undergraduate Admissions, will pay for visitors food!

Where: Change Center

203 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37915

Monday: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2. 2020 Calling All Males Youth Conference

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, UUNIK Academy, Inc. will host its 14th Annual Calling All Males Youth Conference at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center from 9 am to 2 pm.

It wants to reach at least 50 African-American males, ages 5-15, in the Knoxville and surrounding areas.

During the conference, for males ages 9 to 16, we will connect the participants with local professional men who will facilitate workshops: 'Where's Your Hustle?', 'Unwrapping the Future', 'Let's Get Fit', and 'The Game of Success'.

UUNIK ('Unique') Academy is a 501 C-3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the transformation of African-American youth.

To register a child, click here.

Where: Beck Cultural Exchange Center

When: On Saturday, January 25, 2020

3. Shoe Game's Shoe Contest -Winter Edition

Shoe Game presents Knoxville's Premier Shoe Contest, Winter Edition with a Men's Category. Each Contestant will have an opportunity to express their personal style by showing off their favorite pair of shoes on Shoe Game's red carpet. The spectators will be there to celebrate each contestant's style and vote for their favorite women's and men's shoe. Women's category grand prize $200. Men's Category grand prize $100.

IMPORTANT: Contestant tickets must be purchased by Jan. 24th to be registered. This will ensure we have a well-organized event.

Shoe Game has partnered with Soles4Souls for this event.

Visit the Facebook page below to learn how to donate gently used shoes and ticket information.

Click here.

Where: 6700 Jubilee Center Way, Knoxville, TN 37912-1258, United States

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 7 PM – 10 PM

4. Who is Beuford Delaney?

Historian Jack Neely shares how Knoxville shaped this artist's career.

Where: Lawson McGhee Library

500 W Church Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 2 PM – 4 PM

5. Parents' Night Out - Muse at the Mall

Kids' night in and parents' night out!

Kids who are potty trained and ages 4 to 10 are welcome. There will be dinner as well as facilitated play and crafts throughout the museum.

Spots must be reserved and paid for ahead of time. This event is for Muse Members and non-members!

Where: Muse at the Mall

7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

6. Cast For A Cure @ East Tennessee Fishing Show and Expo

There will be giveaways and draw prizes!

When: Jan 23 at 4 PM – Jan 26 at 7 PM

Where: 5441 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912

7. Chocolatefest Knoxville 2020

Purchase a $5 General Admission ticket and $1 sampling tickets or enjoy chocolate in style with a sweet spot tasting ticket for $25. Tickets are on sale now! More details at www.chocolatefestknoxville.com

When:

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 9 AM – 5 PM

Where: World's Fair Exhibition Hall

935 World's Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37916

8.The Original Harlem Globetrotters

The Original Harlem Globetrotters return to Knoxville with their Pushing the Limits World Tour.

Ages 2 and older must have a ticket to enter the event.

Everyone attending Magic Pass must have a Magic Pass ticket as well as a game ticket. If you plan on attending Magic Pass, you must have both tickets.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 7 PM – 10 PM

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena

1600 Phillip Fulmer Way SW, Knoxville, Tennessee 37996

