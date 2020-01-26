GR8 Things to do this week, Jan. 27- Feb.2

1. Southern Appalachian Studies Series: Black in Appalachia

Presented by William Isom II, director of Black in Appalachia for East Tennessee PBS. The program will talk about the Black in Appalachia project where public media, residents and academia work together to document, preserve and make available the historical narratives of Black communities in the region. This will be in the Main Gallery of the library.

Event is Free and Open to the Public

When: Monday at 7 PM – 8:30 PM

Where: Blount County Public Library

508 N Cusick St, Maryville, Tennessee 37804

2. Pinocchio: A children's Opera - Performance #2

An operatic version of the children's literary classic, Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, based on scenes from operas by W.A. Mozart, G. Donizetti, J. Offenbach, and G.B. Pergolesi.

When: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 PM – 3 PM

Where: Lawson McGhee Library

500 W Church Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

3. Miss Saigon

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misrables. This is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. That encounter will change their lives forever. Featuring stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42, and a soaring score including Broadway hits like "Last Night of the World," "The Movie in My Mind," and "The Heat is On in Saigon," this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

When: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 PM

Where: Tennessee Theatre

604 S Gay St, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

4. Harry Potter Wand Make and Take

On Saturday, Feb. 1st from 1-3, you can go out and make Harry Potter wands. This is perfect for kids and adults. 1 wand is $7 each additional wand is $5 per person. For example, if 1 person makes 3 wands it will be $17. If a group of 3 people comes in to make wands and each person makes 1 wand it will be $21.

When: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 PM – 3 PM

Where: 8903 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931

5. "25TH ANNIVERSARY RIBBON CUTTING CHILI COOK-OFF!"

Maryville Christian School is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a "vision" ribbon cutting. They have already broken ground on their new STEM building and are doing an unconventional "vision" ribbon cutting to celebrate both their past 25 years and the 25 years to come. There will have a short pep rally outside on the concrete slab, followed by a short speech by our chairman of the board, a one minute STEM lesson, and a song and prayer of dedication. They will then move inside and celebrate our past and future with alumni and guests as they have a chili cook-off.

When: Jan. 27, Afterschool until 4:15 - Set up and mingle

4:30pm-5pm - Ceremony outside on the foundation (weather permitting)

5pm-6:30pm - chili cook-off and fellowship

Where: Maryville Christian School

2525 Morganton Rd.

Maryville, TN 37801

6. ZOO KNOXVILLE HIRING

9am - 12pm

Zoo Knoxville will be hosting a job fair on grounds

January 30th - 9 am - 12 pm & 4 pm - 6 pm!

Come prepared to interview! If you are under 18 please bring a parent in the event you are offered a position to complete required authorizations.

Visit zooknoxville.org/about/jobs to see jobs available and apply prior to coming to the job fair. See Less

7. Ripley's Aquarium Job Fair

2pm-7pm

Ripley's will be having a Job Fair Thursday, January 30th from 2:00pm to 7:00pm at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies! They are hiring for multiple positions and will be interviewing and hiring on-site.

8. Norris Dam Lake Cruise

Join Ranger Mike at the Norris Dam Marina on Friday, at 2:30 pm for a winter pontoon cruise. Ranger will narrate trip with park history and wildlife identification. A great time to spot Bald Eagles. Sign up online or call 865-425-4500 to reserve a spot. The trip is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 6. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The trip is dependent on good weather. Limit 10 participants.

Meet at the Norris Dam Marina 2:15 pm See Less

Where: Norris Dam Marina, TN Fri 2:30 PM

When: January 31st

