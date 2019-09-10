GRAPHIC: Man killed in apparent ‘suicide by cops’ on Facebook Live

The investigation continues into the officer-involved shooting that killed a 30-year-old man.

Brian Quinones was live on Facebook as police chased him Saturday night in the Minneapolis area. Friends and relatives say he had been suicidal. (Source: Brian Quinones/WCCO/CNN)

Brian Quinones was live on Facebook as police chased him Saturday night. Friends and relatives say he had been suicidal.

Some, in the aftermath, are questioning why police shot him instead of using a Taser.

In a steady rain, Shawn Price stood by the growing memorial to his friend, musician and part-time barber Brian Quinones.

"Brian was just a good guy, and the reality is he had some internal struggle and it cost him his life," Price said.

On Saturday, Quinones posted the words "so sorry" on Facebook and then live-streamed police pursing him first in Edina and then Richfield.

After appearing to blow through red lights, he stopped and jumped out of the car, a knife clearly visible in his left hand.

After a few seconds, gunshots can be heard on the video.

Joshua Quinones says his brother's death was not an accident, but questions why police didn't opt to use non-lethal force.

He had suicidal thoughts," his brother said. "That was it. He had it all planned out. That was his plan"

Joe Dutton, a use-of-force expert, watched the video and said officers would have ordered Quinones to drop the knife.

"If he starts approaching them with it, then they would probably use deadly force because they are not going to give ground," Dutton said.

Brian Quinones leaves behind a wife and son and a wide circle of friends, some of whom protested his death by marching onto Interstate 494 on Sunday night.

The day before he died, Brian Quinones released an album of new songs on Soundcloud. The songs on the album do not appear to foreshadow the deadly events that occurred later that day.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department did not release any information on Monday and has not said if the shooting was captured on police body cameras or dash cameras.

An autopsy showed Brian Quinones died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2019 WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.