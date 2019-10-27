GSMNP closes campgrounds due to high winds

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers closed Little River Road, Elkmont Campground and Cades Cove Campground due to downed trees and wind growth.

Park rangers assisted Elkmont campers to evacuate the campgrounds due to the threat of heavy rains and rising waters overnight.

Currently, Cades Cove campers are allowed to stay, but incoming campers will not be allowed to enter the park. Officials said the park will continue to update operational plans as needed.

Saturday morning, the park experienced high winds of nearly 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Newfound Gap Road, Little River Road, Laurel Creek Road, and Cades Cove Loop Road are all currently closed due to downed trees.

All roads will remain closed until the High Wind Warning has expired. Crews will assess the damage and begin clearing roads for reopening when the warning has expired.

