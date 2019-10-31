GSMNP announces closures as storms move in

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced closures as storms and bad weather move into East Tennessee.

Due to high winds and downed trees, the park has closed the following:

- Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina

- Little River Road from the Townsend Wye to the Sugarlands Visitor Center

- Wears Gap Road

- Cherokee Orchard Road

- Metcalf Bottoms Road

- Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

As of 11 a.m., park visitor centers and the Cades Cove Loop road was still open.

