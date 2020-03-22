GSMNP closes campgrounds, picnic areas during coronavirus outbreak

Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials announced campgrounds, picnic areas and restrooms will be closed through April 30.

Officials said the closure will begin on Monday, March, 23 in an effort to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"As conditions change in our nation and region, the park will continue to implement operational changes that help ensure the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and local communities," GSMNP officials said.

Outdoor spaces, including trails and roads, will remain accessible to the public.

The National Park Service (NPS) encourages people who choose to visit the park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees.

As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

