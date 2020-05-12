GSMNP says crowds stayed manageable during reopening

Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials said crowds stayed manageable over the weekend, but crews had to rescue a hiker and dealt with congestion in popular areas.

On Saturday, most trails, roads and restrooms opened making GSMNP became one of the country's first national parks to reopen after closing in March during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GSMNP spokeswoman Dana Soehn said on Monday, officials evaluated the weekend trends and determined conditions were manageable and not overwhelming for staff or visitors.

Park officials said they will continue promoting social distancing and educating visitors on how to plan a safe visit.

