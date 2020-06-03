GSMNP implementing vehicle-free day along Cades Cove Loop

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park announced it will now implement something called 'Free Wednesdays'.

Park officials said every Wednesday from June 17 through September 30, GSMNP will implement vehicle-free access along Cades Cove Loop Road 'as part of a pilot study to improve the visitor experience'.

According to a release from the park, this new initiative was started after a study was conducted on Wednesday and Saturday mornings during the summer months that concluded visitor experiences were interrupted due to congested park areas.

"As part of the public planning process, park officials received feedback from 2,278 individuals from 37 states during the comment period in March. More than 60% of the comments were supportive of the trial change, and 20% of the comments were in opposition of the proposal. About 15% of the comments expressed a desire for the Saturday morning closures to continue, but most of these individuals also supported a full-day closure on Wednesdays. Several respondents expressed additional concerns including 8% of comments requesting consideration of a shuttle operation, 4% of comments noting concerns about limiting access for people with disabilities during the vehicle-free days, and a variety of other suggestions regarding congestion, safety, and descendant access," the release read.

Vehicle access will still be provided seven days a week October through April, and for six days a week June through September. There will be ample opportunity for visitors to enjoy Cades Cove.

The park reminds people that mobility-assisted devices are welcomed during the 'Free-Wednesdays'. If visitors need accommodations during vehicle-free days, they can call (865) 448-4105.

