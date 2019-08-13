GUILTY: Eric Boyd found guilty on all counts in Christian-Newsom case

After more than a week, a Knox County jury found Eric Boyd guilty on all counts in connection to the crimes against Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom.

The jury returned the guilty verdict on Aug. 13 after hours of deliberation preceded by days of testimony from the families of the victims, acquaintances and family of Boyd and the testimony from another killer convicted in the case, George Thomas.

The families of the victims spoke to the public and media after the trial ended.

"Today, Chris got the justice he deserved," said Mary Newsom, the mother of Christopher. Christopher's father, Hugh, said, "I think I can go to the grave now satisfied I fought a good fight."

Channon's father, Gary Christian, said, "We'll never get justice, but this gets us closer."

Boyd was found guilty on 36 counts including first-degree felony murder of Christopher Newsom and first-degree felony murder of Channon Christian. Boyd was found guilty on all counts but was found guilty of a lesser charge of aggravated robbery rather than especially aggravated robbery.

He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on two counts of felony first-degree murder.

The judge presiding over the trial ordered sentencing on the lesser charges for Sept. 18.

