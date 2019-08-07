Ga. baby struggling after contracting flesh-eating infection, family says

The family of a Georgia baby who contracted a flesh-eating infection says they need help.

Carlye Cheeks, who is only a year old, will be starting physical therapy back up in two weeks.

Carlye’s parents said she’s been recovering well and doing great, but help is still needed.

They’re calling for support and donations to help with the baby’s upcoming medical expenses.

Carlye contracted a rare infection called group A streptococcus and it created necrotizing fasciitis and almost took her life just nine months ago.

The flesh-eating bacteria began eating away at the tissues and muscles in her right leg and foot.

After 13 surgeries, Carlye still struggles with walking correctly. Her mother, Elisia Cheeks said they will have to continue going to Macon for physical therapy treatments twice a week.

“It’s very hard just to think back on when it first happened to now. It’s still hard but I’m thankful for the help I got and if anybody want to, you’re welcome to help with anything,” said Elisia.

Caryle will undergo another big surgery next year. Doctors will remove donated skin from her wounds so that new skin can grow.

She is set to see a doctor in January to determine an exact date for the surgery.

To donate to the family, you can reach out to Elisia by phone at (229) 376-9734.

Signs of the flesh-eating bacteria infection

Health leaders are warning people to pay attention to the signs that could led to a flesh-eating infection.

They said there are multiple types of bacteria that will cause necrotizing fasciitis.

But Group A Streptococcus is the most common one.

Epidemiologists said it happens when bacteria enters the blood stream.

They said anyone can get it, but especially people with a comprised health system.

“If you have scraps and bruises and cuts and any little minor skin injury, make sure you keep that clean. And you keep it cleaned because you want to keep the bacteria from entering into our immune system," said Jacqueline Jenkins, epidemiologist at Southwest Georgia’s Health District.

Jenkins said it’s important to keep your body clean at all times.

Experts said the infection can be contracted through cuts, scrapes, bruises, and more.

