Ga. deputy finds bugs crawling on child's face during welfare check

Three people were arrested following a welfare check at a home in Augusta, Georgia, investigators said.

WRDW reported that a deputy responded to a home on Blanchard Road around 2 a.m. for a welfare check on a six-year-old girl. When he arrived, the deputy claimed he found her asleep with a bug crawling on her face. The home was soiled with dog waste and crawling with cockroaches.

The deputy said he spoke with a man who claimed to live at the home. In a report, the deputy wrote that once inside, “the smell of dog feces, urine and something rotten took my breath away.”

He added that in one of the bedrooms, "I flashed my light around the room and I could see roaches crawling on the floor and all over the feces." The deputy said he went to the bedroom believed to be the child's and found 10 piles of dried feces and five fresher piles.

“I observed the closet and it had clothes just thrown in and on the floor piled up about halfway to the ceiling,” he wrote.

The officer wrote that the girl was asleep on a recliner in the living room.

“As I looked more closely at her … a roach crawled across her face,” according to the report. The deputy then called child welfare services.

Waiting for welfare services, the deputy continued to observe the rest of the house. He describes the dining room in the report, “I observed that there were open beer bottles with mold in the bottles on the dining table with clothes piled on top and under the table. I observed roaches crawling up and down the wall eating what looked to be old food that was slung against the wall.”

He said in the kitchen there was an “open flame coming from one of the gas stove burners. In the middle of the two front burners, there was a large pile of put out cigarette butts … as though the stove was being used as a large ashtray with its own constant lighter.”

In the refrigerator, he wrote that he found “rotten food and roaches crawling across bags of what I assumed to be bags of food,” along with caked food and liquids.

“The roaches in the fridge were dead and living, the dead ones were smashed in the seam of the fridge door. The living ones would crawl back and forth,” he wrote.

“The sink was no better than the rest of the house as it had large mold deposits and the cabinets to the sink were broken and irreparable. The place where the washing machine and the dryer were had clothes piled on top of them with dried food and feces stuck to the front of both machines,” he added.

A 57-year-old man who lived at the home, a 43-year-old woman and the child's 26-year-old mother were arrested on suspicion of contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

WRDW reported that the child was taken into state custody and arrangements were made for the four dogs who lived at the home to be taken in by animal control.

