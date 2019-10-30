Ga sheriff's office offering to 'x-ray' Halloween candy

A Georgia county's sheriff's office offered to x-ray Halloween candy for kids and their parents.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said it will use detectors to scan kids' candy and make sure it's safe to eat, according to WVLT News affiliate WRDW.

“The scanner can pick up all types of metal things, thumbtacks, gym clips, needles, and any type of metal devices," said Sgt. Anthony Bennerman.

Bennerman said the scanner lights up certain colors for metal, glass or other material.

"We want to keep everyone safe especially the little children of Burke County," said Bennerman.

Investigators said this could be a good way of tracking who tampers with candy if they do find material in the food.

“A lot of times kids will pick up on certain types of candies and say 'hey, I got this from that house,” said Bennerman.

