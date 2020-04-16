Ga. woman, 20, dies protecting twin sister with autism from tornado

A 20-year-old woman in Georgia died protecting her twin sister, who has autism, when a tornado tore through the family’s mobile home. Despite her sister’s efforts, the surviving twin is fighting severe injuries.

Twins Deanna and Breanna Zambrano, 20, were the only ones at their Chatsworth, Georgia, mobile home, when a tornado tore through it, killing Deanna and severely injuring Breanna. (Source: Zambrano Family/WTVC/CNN)

Tracy Zambrano left her 20-year-old twin daughters, Deanna and Breanna Zambrano, at home Sunday night when she went to work. She says she didn’t know there was a risk of tornadoes for Murray County, Georgia, until it was too late.

A tornado ripped through the family’s mobile home in Chatsworth, killing Deanna Zambrano and severely injuring Breanna Zambrano, who has autism.

Deanna Zambrano protected her twin sister during the storm. Tracy Zambrano says first responders had to pull Breanna Zambrano from her sister’s arms to get her in the ambulance.

“Anything she [Deanna] could do to help anybody, she would,” Tracy Zambrano said. “She lost her life saving her sister because she had wrapped herself around her.”

Breanna Zambrano is now fighting for her life at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with eight broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a collapsed lung and head trauma. She underwent her fifth surgery Wednesday.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals aren’t allowing any visitors, so Tracy Zambrano hasn’t even been able to see her daughter during this difficult time.

“I just have to stay strong for Breanna because I want her to be able to come home,” she said.

Tracy Zambrano only has a few trash bags of items they could save from the wreckage of the family home. While she looks for a new home to put her stuff in, she prays her daughter will be able to join her.

Deanna Zambrano will be cremated and a service held at a later date.

Six other people at the mobile home park where the Zambranos lived were killed in the storms.

Copyright 2020 WTVC, Zambrano Family via CNN. All rights reserved.