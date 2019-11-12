Ga woman beat kids for eating her candy, deputies say

A Columbia County, Georgia woman is in jail after investigators said she beat three of her children because they ate her candy.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Brandise Wilkinson has been charged with three counts of cruelty to children.

Bond was set at $22,800 for Wilkinson last week.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Wilkinson's residence where she told them she beat the children because of the candy and "other reasons."

Deputies also detected alcohol on Wilkinson's breath.

