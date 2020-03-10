Galinburg welcomes spring with special festivals

Spring is almost here, and there are many new activities in Gatlinburg for people to enjoy.

Beginning in April, the city has a slate of fun events, such as Anakeesta's Spring Celebration and the Annual Smoky Mountain Trout Tournament, set up.

Here is a full list of events with dates:

• Anakeesta Spring Celebration: April 3 - May 25 - Celebrate spring outdoors at Anakeesta! From garden walks to family photo-ops at Anakeesta’s new 12-foot long topiary couch, there are plenty of ways to relax and play at this award-winning adventure park.

• Annual Smoky Mountain Trout Tournament: April 4 - 5

• Ober Gatlinburg Easter Sunrise Service: April 12

• 70th Annual Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage: April 21 - 25

• 13th Annual Mountain Man Memorial March: April 24 - 25

• Ober Gatlinburg's MayFest 2020: May 15 - 25 Ober Gatlinburg celebrates the arrival of spring with fun activities, demonstrations and traditional Maypole dance.

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.