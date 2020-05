Alabama police caught a different kind of escapee over the weekend.

Police in Hoover said they found a horse roaming on Highway 150 on Sunday night and made sure it got back home safely.

According to the police department's social media post, the horse's owner" was quite surprised that he was out gallivantin’ and grazing 'greener pastures'."

The police department got a halter for the horse and led him home safely.

