Game of Thrones star to be honored at special Bubba Fest presentation

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is set to appear at the Guinness World Records Adventure Gatlinburg booth at Bubba Fest.

Coster-Waldau is best known by Game of Thrones fans for his role as Ser Jaime Lannister.

A press release from Ripley Entertainment says he will be at the booth both Saturday, August 24th and Sunday, August 25th.

Not only will Coster-Waldau be honored, but so will the entire Game of Thrones series for the world records they have broken since the start of the shows airing. The presentation is set to take place at 2 pm.

“We are very excited that Nikolaj will be at Bubba Fest so we can honor and acknowledge him with all the Guinness World Records Titles that Game of Thrones has received over the years. A special adjudicator from Guinness World Records in New York City will be at the presentation to recognize the awards to Nikolaj” said Andy Taylor, operations manager of Guinness World Records Adventure in Gatlinburg.

Here is a list of all of the Guinness World Records that the show has broken:

1. Most Emmy Awards for a fictional series

2. Most Emmy Awards for a drama series

3. Most Emmy Awards won by a TV series in a season

4. Most pirated television programming

5. Most viewers sharing a torrent file simultaneously.

6. Largest TV drama simulcast (number of countries)

7. Most VES Awards won by a TV series.

8. Most in-demand TV show based on a book adaptation

9. Most in-demand TV premiers demand expressions.

Bubba Fest takes place August 23rd through the 25th at the Knoxville Convention Center.

