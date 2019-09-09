Kick-off time set for Tennessee vs. Florida game

The Tennessee Vols will take on the Florida Gators at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Gainesville, Florida.

The SEC announced the game-time for the annual matchup Monday. The game will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or the SEC Network. The network will be designated after the upcoming SEC games on Sept. 14.

The last time the two teams went head to head at noon was in 2014 in Knoxville, in front of the first Checker Neyland crowd.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt is also being considered for ESPN, ESPN2 or the SEC Network. Auburn and Texas A&M will play at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Georgia and Notre Dame will follow at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.