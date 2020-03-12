Gangster Disciples leader in Tennessee sentenced to 25 years

Federal prosecutors say a leader of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Tennessee has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says Demarcus Deon Crawford was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in June to racketeering conspiracy for serving as the gang's “chief enforcer” for Tennessee.

Prosecutors say Crawford was responsible for the gang's alleged criminal activity in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and other cities. Crawford ordered the shooting of rival gang members for retaliation and to maintain his position within the Gangster Disciples.

Prosecutors said he also participated in acts of attempted murder and drug trafficking.

