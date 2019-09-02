Garage "guest" jailed after he lounged by pool, woman claims

A Cottonwood Alabama family got an unexpected guest this week who made himself right at home, according to a Facebook post.

“I just wanted y’all to meet my new friend Drew. He’s been living in our garage for the past 3-4 days, sleeping on our pool floats,” Lindsey Andrews wrote in her post.

Houston County Jail records show 21-year old Andrew Charles White is held on a Burglary charge with a $5,000 bond.

Andrews, a school administrator, claimed White told her that he lounged by the pool each day while the Andrews family worked and went to school.

“Drew is lucky to be alive and needs help,” she added.

Information on White's arrest from authorities is not immediately available because of the holiday weekend.

