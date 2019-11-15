Garth Brook offers students free admission to sound check

Friday, November 15 proved to be one to remember for UT students after Garth Brooks opened his soundcheck to students for free.

Garth Brooks and his band performing their soundcheck. / Source: (WVLT)

Students were notified that they would be able to register up until 5 p.m. on Friday to go see Brooks and his band warm up inside Neyland Stadium.

He encouraged the crowd to get as loud as possible to help represent the 80,000 people expected to be in attendance for the concert.

The soundcheck took place the Friday before Brooks stadium tour at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 16th.

