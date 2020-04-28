Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform Saturday at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be taking the stage to continue the Grand Ole Opry’s streak of 4,922 consecutive Saturday night performances.
The couple will perform without anyone in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Nashville’s “Safer at Home” order. This will be the eighth straight Saturday without an audience at the historic venue. A very small production team will be on hand to put on the broadcast and livestream.
Brooks and Yearwood teased the performance Monday on Twitter, calling it a “date night.”