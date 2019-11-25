Garth Brooks gives fans an inside look in new documentary series

If you didn't get the chance to see Garth Brooks perform at Neyland Stadium, don't worry, you can get the chance to get a close look at the country star from the comfort of your home.

A&E Network will air a two-part special on Dec. 2 and 3 that gives fans an intimate look into Brooks' life as a musician, father and man. The documentary series, "The Road I'm On," will also highlight the moments that have defined Brooks' career.

The show will feature interviews with Brooks and several country artists including Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood and George Strait.

The documentary series will premiere on Monday, Dec. 2 as a part of what the network is calling "Garth Week."

To watch a trailer for the show click here.

