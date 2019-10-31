Garth Brooks invites Knoxville boy to concert for awesome Halloween costume

Garth Brooks is coming to Neyland Stadium in just a few weeks and one Knoxville boy landed himself a ticket after his creative Halloween costume.

The picture was posted by the boy's Aunt, Andrea Houser.

andrea_d_houser:

"Tonight I am Callin’ Baton Rouge and all of Knoxville over my nephew’s amazing “Garth at Neyland Stadium” costume! Cause We ain’t goin down til the Sun Comes Up being so excited over the Stadium Tour being at Neyland in a couple weeks. Even if The Thunder Rolls, we have enough Friends in Low Places to be completely Shameless over this concert! And if Tomorrow Never Comes, this Halloween costume will be More than a Memory for all of us celebrating The Dance tonight ☺️������ @garthbrooks #nephewsarethebest #lovetheseboys #halloweencostume #halloween #garthbrooks #neylandstadium #stadiumtour #thedance #friendsinlowplaces #callinbatonrouge #thethunderrolls #shameless #aintgoindowntilthesuncomesup #countrymusic #groupieforlife #musicmakesmehappy #musicislife #thankful"

The costume is getting the attention of the country star himself, reposting the picture on his own Instagram:

"This costume WINS Halloween in my book! @Andrea_D_Houser ASK ME HOW I KNOW your nephew is MUCH TOO YOUNG to be spending the weekend in the deep end of a DIVE BAR, but for making my Halloween does he want to be our guest at #GARTHinKNOXVILLE??? love, g"

Brooks' post has gotten more than 70,000 likes. He is in Knoxville Saturday, November 16.

