Garth Brooks invites UT students to free sound check event

Garth Brooks announced that students at the University of Tennessee are invited to a free sound check event ahead of his concert in Neyland Stadium.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the event starts at 7:00 p.m. on November 15.

Free parking will be available for students in G10 and a valid student ID is required for entry.

An RSVP is required for the event. Students will need to download the student reward app and let organizers know they plan to attend before 5 p.m. Friday.