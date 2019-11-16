Garth Brooks meets Knoxville boy who dressed as him for Halloween

The young boy who took the internet by storm with his creative Garth Brooks Halloween costume finally got the chance to meet the country superstar.

Logan met Garth Brooks after his soundcheck in Neyland Stadium Friday night.

Brooks will perform in Neyland Stadium Saturday night and Logan and his family will be there singing along.

Logan dressed up as Garth Brooks inside Neyland Stadium for Halloween and gained a lot of attention from country music fans after his aunt posted a picture on Instagram.

The post even caught Brooks' attention. The country star reposted the picture on his own Instagram.

The Garth Brooks concert is in Neyland Stadium on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

