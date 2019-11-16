Garth Brooks meets Knoxville boy who dressed as him for Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- The young boy who took the internet by storm with his creative Garth Brooks Halloween costume finally got the chance to meet the country superstar.
Logan met Garth Brooks after his soundcheck in Neyland Stadium Friday night.
Brooks will perform in Neyland Stadium Saturday night and Logan and his family will be there singing along.
Logan dressed up as Garth Brooks inside Neyland Stadium for Halloween and gained a lot of attention from country music fans after his aunt posted a picture on Instagram.
Tonight I am Callin’ Baton Rouge and all of Knoxville over my nephew’s amazing “Garth at Neyland Stadium” costume! Cause We ain’t goin down til the Sun Comes Up being so excited over the Stadium Tour being at Neyland in a couple weeks. Even if The Thunder Rolls, we have enough Friends in Low Places to be completely Shameless over this concert! And if Tomorrow Never Comes, this Halloween costume will be More than a Memory for all of us celebrating The Dance tonight ☺️������ @garthbrooks #nephewsarethebest #lovetheseboys #halloweencostume #halloween #garthbrooks #neylandstadium #stadiumtour #thedance #friendsinlowplaces #callinbatonrouge #thethunderrolls #shameless #aintgoindowntilthesuncomesup #countrymusic #groupieforlife #musicmakesmehappy #musicislife #thankful
The post even caught Brooks' attention. The country star reposted the picture on his own Instagram.
The Garth Brooks concert is in Neyland Stadium on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.
