Garth Brooks to play at Neyland Stadium

The Garth Brooks stadium tour announced it's scheduled to make a stop at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 16th.

Announcement: The final stop for 2019 of The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is #GarthIn_____________ -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/fbQVEJR7C8 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 4, 2019

This marks the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, September 13th at 10:00 AM and will cost $94.95.

There are only 3 ways to purchase tickets: atticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your phone.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on September 13th.