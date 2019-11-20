Garth Brooks sells out Neyland Stadium with Bandit Lites

Country music star Garth Brooks finished the 2019 leg of his Stadium Tour's with a record-breaking, sold-out show at Neyland Stadium.

The crowd of 85,000 in Knoxville was the tenth city to welcome the tour after sold-out performances in St. Louis, Glendale, Gainesville, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Denver, Eugene, Boise and Regina.

The last time the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year performed in Knoxville was 2003.

The company Bandit Lites has provided the lighting for Brooks for more than three decades.

Brooks gave Bandit Lites a shoutout during the show and said he has worked with them "ever since we could afford lights."

Brooks praised the crew's work ethic and dedication to his tours.

“You could not ask for a better company or a better group of people,” Brooks said.

During the show, Brooks welcomed Steve 'Moose' Strickland to the stage. Strickland grew up in East Tennessee and is now a part of Brooks' tour crew.

“Everyone in Knoxville was slayed by Garth's performance,” said Strickland. “This event will be the event of the century and will be talked about forever. Garth came, delivered his heart to the fans, and poured out all the love he contained. Garth left it all on the field. Everyone at Bandit is indebted to Garth for the amazing shout out he gave Bandit. As great an entertainer as Garth is, he is an even better person! We love you, G.”

Every stadium that Garth Brooks' performed in during the 2019 tour has sold out and his team expects that trend to continue into 2020.

