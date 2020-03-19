Gas hits 99 cents at Ky gas station amid pandemic

Gas prices in many parts of the U.S. are going down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Kentucky, prices at one gas station hit a low of just 99 cents, WTVF reported.

According to Gasbuddy, the Spur BP gas station in London, Kentucky was selling gas Wednesday for 99 cents, but it didn't last long.

A gas station employee reportedly told FOX News that they were sold out and were unsure when they'd reopen the pumps.

Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee have at least one gas station selling gas for under $1.30 a gallon, WTVF reported.

According to AAA, two-thirds of all states saw a double-digit price drop at the pumps this week.

“During this uncertain time of COVID-19, gas prices are declining despite increasing gasoline demand and decreasing U.S. stock levels,” read AAA’s report.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.