Gas pipeline explodes in Kentucky, no injuries

Kentucky crews responded to a gas pipeline that exploded in Fleming County Monday afternoon.

WKYT reported that it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Hillsboro community. EMA officials said the explosion happened in a wooded area with no homes nearby. No one was injured.

WKYT reported that the gas has been shut off to the pipline while crews monitor the hot spots in the area.

Art Huggins lives less than a mile from the blast where he and his wife had a front row seat. He described the sound as fighter jets taking off from his front yard. He says it's a good thing it happened in the wooded area and not any closer.

"If it had to happen, it couldn't have happened in a better place," said Huggins. "There is places this line travels where there is occupancy pretty close -- not tremendous amounts. But it runs through areas where there are a lot of people. Right here, that's as good of a spot as it can happen."

Investigators have not identified the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WKYT. All rights reserved.