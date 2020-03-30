Gas prices falling in Tennessee as COVID-19 slows travel demand

Gas price averages in Tennessee continue to decline. The current gas price average is $1.77 which is 45 cents less than one month ago and nearly 71 cents less than one year ago.

“Tennessee motorists are seeing dramatic declines in pump prices. The state average is down 45 cents since March 1,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “More discounts are expected in the coming week as gasoline demand continues to decline.”

According to AAA, 94 percent of Tennessee filling stations ave gas prices less than $2.

Nearly eight metro areas in the state have seen double-digit decreases at the pump in the past week, due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

