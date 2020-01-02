Gas prices predicted to remain steady in 2020

Smartphone app GasBuddy is forecasting gas prices in 2020 will actually be two cents lower than last year at $2.60 per gallon.

Of course, that won’t be true all year. Prices tend to rise as refiners switch to summer blends.

GasBuddy predicts prices will be lowest in February and rise to a peak in May.

Many large cities are also likely to see jumps to more than $3 per gallon and up to $4 in parts of the west coast.

Prices are determined by the world market for oil. Unforeseen geopolitical events can lead to unexpected, and often large, price swings.

