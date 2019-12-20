Gatlinburg housing development for foreign workers approved

The Gatlinburg Planning Commission has approved the final site plan for a J-1 housing development in the city.

The complex would feature 48 units when completed with amenities for the students and workers from outside the U.S. who would stay there. The new complex would be built on Ownby Drive in Gatlinburg near Ski Mountain Road.

According to developers, the plans are not intended as a solution to the housing problem. They say this is an attempt to help solve the labor force problem in Gatlinburg.

Developers say land acquisition would happen before the end of the year and construction can start as soon as the city gives final approval.

