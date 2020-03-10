Gatlinburg-Pittman basketball team collects donations for Putnam Co.

The Gatlinburg-Pittman High School girls basketball team collected donations for survivors of the tornado Putnam County.

Teammates high five students at the Pittman Center before the big game (Source: WVLT)

"Since the tornadoes hit in the Cookeville area we heard that Upperman's team specifically had some girls that lost their homes," explained Katie Moore, the Lady Highlanders' Head Coach, "And not too long ago in 2016 when the fires hit here, all of the help that people reached out from all over and gave us was just so amazing."

On Wednesday, GPHS will face off against Upperman High School located in Baxter, one of the cities affected by the EF-4 tornado last week.

The players said they are excited to earn this spot at the championships for the first time since 2018.

"I think it just goes to show that hard work and determination does pay off in the end. And we've definitely put in a ton of hard work this season," said Ivy Bales, a basketball player for the Lady Highlanders.

They are collecting money until Wednesday March 11 at 10 a.m. If you would like to donate, you can drop off cash to the GPHS office.

"We just wanted to be able to give back, in some type of way. And we just just know that the support that we got when we were going through the hard times of the fires, we just wanted to you know give back to Upperman as well," said Moore.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.