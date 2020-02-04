Gatlinburg SkyBridge announces 'Love is in the Air' event

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge announced a special Valentine's Day event called "Love is in the Air."

The bridge's arches have been adorned with flowers and red and white twinkling lights in honor of the season.

Guests can purchase a special Valentine's Day "Smoky Mountain Ride and Dine" package which includes dinner for two at Ole Red and SkyLift Park Admission tickets for $89.

A flower cart will offer bouquets at the bridge on the weekends of February 8-9 and February 15-16.

Visitors can participate in the event throughout the month of February.

