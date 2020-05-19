Gatlinburg SkyBridge announces reopening date

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge announced a reopening date set for May 22.

Longest pedestrian suspension bridge to open in Gatlinburg/ Source: Gatlinburg Sky Lift

"Based on the recent announcement from the state level allowing larger attractions to open on the 22nd, we have officially moved our opening date from the 29th to Friday, May 22nd," said a Facebook post.

The SkyLift Park announced a list of new safety measures put in place to keep guests safe.

To read more about the new rules visit the SkyLift Park website.

