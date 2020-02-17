WATCH: Gatlinburg SkyBridge says 'Thank You' to US presidents with giant flag

The SkyLift Park sends a huge “Thank You” out to all of the United States of America’s past, present, and future presidents," said Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Facebook.

Source: (Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)

A giant American flag was unfurled in honor of President's Day.

"On this day, the American Flag hanging from the Gatlinburg SkyBridge is in honor of all of you. We love America, and we love you. Thank You."

To learn more about the SkyBridge and get tickets, click here.

